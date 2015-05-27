BRIEF-U.S. CDC gives update on multistate outbreak of E. Coli infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand Soynut Butter
May 4 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
May 27 Intersport PSC Holding AG :
* H1 revenue 112.5 million Swiss francs ($118 million)versus 135.1 million Swiss francs last year
* H1 net income of 2.3 million Swiss francs, around 0.5 million Swiss francs above figure from last year
* For summer term forecasts sales of around 54.2 million Swiss francs compared to 112.5 million Swiss francs in the first half
* H1 EBIT 2.238 million Swiss francs versus 1.838 million Swiss francs last year Source text - bit.ly/1FaDO7y Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9516 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 4 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
SAO PAULO, May 4 Ambev SA will continue to keep sales, general and administrative expenses in check while taking steps to grow faster in premium beer brands, as sales volumes at Latin America's largest beer maker reels from a steep recession in Brazil, Chief Executive Officer Bernardo Paiva said on Thursday.