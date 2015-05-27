UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
May 27 Attica Bank SA :
* Q1 interest revenue at 39.27 million euros versus 56.08 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss at 1.26 million euros ($1.37 million) versus net profit of 0.65 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 106.42 million euros versus 88.52 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1BpaBFe
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9205 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
MILAN, May 4 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is being bailed out by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a 10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.