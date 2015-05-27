BRIEF-U.S. CDC gives update on multistate outbreak of E. Coli infections linked to I.M. Healthy Brand Soynut Butter
May 4 U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):
May 27 Karamolengos Bakery Industry SA :
* Q1 turnover at 19 million euros ($20.67 million) versus 18.81 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit at 0.48 million euros versus 0.67 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA at 3.70 million euros versus 3.61 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 6.87 million euros versus 3.33 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1KA7ouH
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9191 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 4 Ambev SA will continue to keep sales, general and administrative expenses in check while taking steps to grow faster in premium beer brands, as sales volumes at Latin America's largest beer maker reels from a steep recession in Brazil, Chief Executive Officer Bernardo Paiva said on Thursday.