* Revenues of $9.5 million in Q1 2015, up 4.7 pct at constant exchange rates

* Q1 net income amounted to $1.4 million ($0.14 per share) compared with $0.0 million in Q1 2014

* Q1 gross profit for quarter amounted to $5.6 million (58.9 pct of revenues) compared with $6.0 million (56.6 pct of revenues) in Q1 of 2014