UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
May 28 Laurent Perrier SA :
* Reports full year revenue of 231.9 million euros ($253.14 million), up by 5.2 percent
* Full year group net income is 22.9 million euros, up by 5.9 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.