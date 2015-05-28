May 28 Soitec SA :

* Reports full year 2014/2015 current operating loss of 125.9 million euros ($137.43 million), compared to a current operating income loss of 137.3 million euros for fiscal year 2013/2014

* Total consolidated sales for fiscal year 2014/2015 are 222.9 million euros, compared to 247.1 million euros for fiscal year 2013-2014

* Management reiterates for Q1 of fiscal year 2015/2016 its short term guidance with wafer sales for Electronic division of about $60 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)