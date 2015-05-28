May 28 Ypsomed Holding AG :
* FY operating result (EBIT) rose by more than 80 percent to
28.5 million Swiss francs ($30 million)in comparison with the
previous year (15.6 million francs)
* FY financial income of 3.2 million Swiss francs is offset
by financial expenses of 8.0 million Swiss francs, which
represents a loss of 4.8 million Swiss francs (previous year 0.4
million Swiss francs)
* After deduction of tax, FY net profit of 19.4 million
Swiss francs for business year 2014/15, a clear increase
vis-à-vis the 13.6 million Swiss francs of previous year
* Payout of 0.60 francs per registered share is to be made
to shareholders from tax-beneficial capital reserves for the
2014/15 financial year
* Posted FY consolidated sales of 306.6 million Swiss
francs, which represents an increase of 11 percent year on year
* As far as the financial result is concerned, the impact of
the unpegging of the Swiss franc from the euro had palpable
repercussions for Ypsomed
* For FY 2015/16 expects a growth in sales of around 10
percent and an operating result of around 35 million Swiss
francs, depending on the currency trend
* In FY 2015/16 if the euro exchange rate was to remain
fairly constant at around 1.20 francs, operating result would be
around 9 million Swiss francs higher
