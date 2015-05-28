BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Ekinops SA :
* Ekinops announces wireless fronthaul solution
* New solution supports both passive and active architectures or mixed approaches, in which fronthaul and backhaul combine to enable unprecedented mobile RAN possibilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.