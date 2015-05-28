UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
May 28 B&M European Value Retail Sa
* Group revenues increased by +29.5% to £1,646.8m (2014: £1,272.0m)
* Recommended final dividend of 2.5p per share to be paid on 7 august 2015 (pro rata total dividend for year 3.4p)
* Remain confident for year ahead
* Adjusted profit before tax increased by 55.7% to £135.0m (2014: £86.7m)
* Revised guidance of 60 net new openings expected for 2016 financial year
* Retail industry remains competitive and a cold may has led to a slow start for outdoor ranges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.