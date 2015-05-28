BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Oxford Instruments Plc
* JV provides excellent opportunities to enhance product development, cut production costs and broaden product range, while extending market reach and strengthening customer relationships
* Oxford Instruments enters into joint venture with GD Intressenter AB, comprising Omicron Nanotechnology and Scienta Scientific
* Has entered into a joint venture with GD Intressenter AB of Sweden to create world's largest player in highly specialised ultra high vacuum surface science field
* Oxford instruments has transferred all of its shares in capital of Omicron to Scienta
* Oxford Instruments holds a 47 per cent interest in share capital of Scienta and GDI holds 53 percent
* CEO of new business will be Mr Johan Aman who is based in Uppsala, Sweden Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.