UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
May 28 D'Ieteren SA :
* Appoints Arnaud Laviolette as new CFO
* Appointment to be effective as of Sep. 1 Source text: bit.ly/1HNqbSD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.