May 28 Mix Telematics Ltd :

* Q4 subscription revenue of R266 million ($22 million), grew 14 pct year over year

* Subscribers increased by 14 pct year on year, bringing total to over 512,000 subscribers

* Gross profit was R257.4 million ($21.3 million), as compared to R241.0 million

* Q4 adjusted EBITDA of R84 million ($7 million), representing a 23 pct margin