BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Mix Telematics Ltd :
* Q4 subscription revenue of R266 million ($22 million), grew 14 pct year over year
* Subscribers increased by 14 pct year on year, bringing total to over 512,000 subscribers
* Gross profit was R257.4 million ($21.3 million), as compared to R241.0 million
* Q4 adjusted EBITDA of R84 million ($7 million), representing a 23 pct margin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.