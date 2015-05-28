BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Orad Hi-tec Systems Ltd :
* Revenues up 11.3 pct in Q1 to $10.4 million from $9.3 million in Q1 2014
* Q1 EBIT totals $1.6 million, up from $0.8 million in Q1 2014
* Net earnings constant at $0.7 million in both Q1 2015 and 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.