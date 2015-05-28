UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
May 28 Nasdaq OMX Tallinn:
* Decides to suspend automatic order matching PRFoods shares until decisions of annual general meeting have been disclosed
* Says automatic order matching will be suspended based on application from issuer Source text - bit.ly/1Avj8LO
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.