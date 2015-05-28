BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Kentima Holding publ AB :
* To carry out new share issue with preferential rights for the company's shareholders
* Issue to generate proceeds of about 12.5 million Swedish crowns ($1.47 million) before issue costs at full subscription
* Oversubscription option is of additional about 2.5 million crowns before issue costs
* Three existing shares entitle holder to subscribe for one unit consisting of three new shares and a warrant free of charge
* Subscription price is 3.15 crowns per unit, corresponding to 1.05 crown per share
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.