UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
May 28 Starbreeze AB :
* Announces intent to acquire game engine Valhalla for about 3.3 million shares, equivalent to about 73 million Swedish crowns ($8.61 million) at current share price and corresponding to about 2.25 pct of the share capital post acquisition
* Agreed to acquire Valhalla, a game engine under development with its related technology and tools
* Says acquisition is subject to approval by an EGM on June 12, 2015
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4830 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.