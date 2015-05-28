May 28 United International Enterprises Ltd :

* Q1 revenue $64.8 million versus $79.2 million year ago

* Q1 pre-tax profit $37.6 million versus $45.8 million year ago

* Says net profit attributable to equity holders of the company for 2015 is expected to be better than the result reported in 2014

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)