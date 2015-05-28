BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Innofactor Plc :
* Will pay adjustment payment of Enabling Holding ApS deal partly with new company shares
* Signed a contract to purchase entire share capital of Enabling Holding ApS and its subsidiaries Enabling ApS and Enabling Sweden AB
* Final purchase price is about 3.8 million euros ($4.15 million) of which about 2.2 million euros will be paid in June 2015
* Decided on a directed share issue of new shares in connection with adjustment payment of deal
* Will issue 500,000 new shares
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.