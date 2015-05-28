BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Msg Life AG :
* Q1 EBITDA of 2.0 million euros ($2.19 million)(as at March, 2014: 6.2 million euros)
* Q1 turnover of 26.6 million euros (as at March, 2014: 23.9 million euros)
* Continues to expect to generate turnover of roughly 105.0 million euros and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 8.0 million euros in 2015 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.