BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Electronics Line 3000 Ltd :
* Q1 net profit increased to $0.3 million (Q1 2014: $0.2 million)
* Q1 revenues decreased to $2.5 million (Q1 2014: $3.5 million)
* Outlook for FY 2015 currently unchanged, although Q1 results were below management expectation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.