May 28 Linas Agro Group Ab :

* 9 months the group's gross profit reached 27.8 million euros ($30.40 million) versus 28.4 million euros year ago

* Sales revenue for Q3 went down 20% to 134 million euros as compared to the previous year (previous year:167 million euros)

* Consolidated revenue of nine months of 2014/15 financial year totaled 445 million euros, down 2.8 percent

* 9 months group's sales volume in tons reached 1,663 thousand tons of various grains, agricultural inputs and other products and up 7 percent

* EBITDA for Q3 totaled 4.8 million euros versus 6.7 million euros year ago

* Group 9 months net profit at 3.4 million euro versus 11.7 million euro year ago

($1 = 0.9143 euros)