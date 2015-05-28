Agrium posts quarterly loss vs. year-ago profit
May 1 Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc reported a quarterly loss on Monday, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to higher natural gas costs and lower phosphate prices.
May 28 Linas Agro Group Ab :
* 9 months the group's gross profit reached 27.8 million euros ($30.40 million) versus 28.4 million euros year ago
* Sales revenue for Q3 went down 20% to 134 million euros as compared to the previous year (previous year:167 million euros)
* Consolidated revenue of nine months of 2014/15 financial year totaled 445 million euros, down 2.8 percent
* 9 months group's sales volume in tons reached 1,663 thousand tons of various grains, agricultural inputs and other products and up 7 percent
* EBITDA for Q3 totaled 4.8 million euros versus 6.7 million euros year ago
* Group 9 months net profit at 3.4 million euro versus 11.7 million euro year ago
