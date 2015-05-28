Agrium posts quarterly loss vs. year-ago profit
May 1 Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc reported a quarterly loss on Monday, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to higher natural gas costs and lower phosphate prices.
May 28 Imaginarium SA :
* FY 2014/2015 EBITDA 2.2 million euros ($2.41 million) versus 5.7 million euros year ago
* FY 2014/2015 retail sales up 2 percent at constant currency, number of stores down by 13 to 408 stores
* FY 2014/2015 revenue 102.9 million euros versus 104.9 million euros year ago
* FY 2014/2015 net loss 7.7 million euros versus loss 4.6 million euros year ago
* Net financial debt 28.3 million euros at end of FY versus 22.1 million euros year ago
