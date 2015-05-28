Agrium posts quarterly loss vs. year-ago profit
May 1 Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc reported a quarterly loss on Monday, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to higher natural gas costs and lower phosphate prices.
May 28 Izo-Blok SA :
* Receives another order from Johnson Controls Interiors GmbH
* The total value of orders from the client amounts to EUR 2.6 million ($2.9 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 1 Canadian fertilizer maker Agrium Inc reported a quarterly loss on Monday, compared with a year-ago profit, largely due to higher natural gas costs and lower phosphate prices.
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Sydney Newsroom; +61 2 9321 8171)