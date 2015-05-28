May 28 BankNordik P/F :
* Says aiming to increase its competitive strength, the Bank is today eliminating 25
full-time positions
* Changes will result in the termination of 20 positions and staffing reductions
corresponding to five additional full-time positions to be achieved through normal attrition
* Reducing the number of full-time positions by 25 will cut annual costs by about 17 million
Danish crowns ($2.49 million)
* Severance payments will total about 13 million crowns, and the amount will be recognized
in the financial statements for Q2
* Maintains its full-year guidance
