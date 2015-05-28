May 28 BankNordik P/F :

* Says aiming to increase its competitive strength, the Bank is today eliminating 25 full-time positions

* Changes will result in the termination of 20 positions and staffing reductions corresponding to five additional full-time positions to be achieved through normal attrition

* Reducing the number of full-time positions by 25 will cut annual costs by about 17 million Danish crowns ($2.49 million)

* Severance payments will total about 13 million crowns, and the amount will be recognized in the financial statements for Q2

* Maintains its full-year guidance

