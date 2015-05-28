BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Compucon Computer Applications SA :
* Q1 turnover at 0.33 million euros ($360,789.00) versus 0.43 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit at 0.19 million euros versus net loss of 0.32 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA at 0.27 million euros versus 0.12 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 0.10 million euros versus 0.15 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1EzvwFI
($1 = 0.9147 euros)
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.