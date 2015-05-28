BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Pegasus Publishing SA :
* Q1 turnover at 12.79 million euros ($13.98 million) versus 16.67 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss at 11.29 million euros versus net loss of 7.99 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 0.52 million euros versus 1.17 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1J8maqN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9150 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.