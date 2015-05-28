RPT-MEDIA-Competition watchdog flags concerns about Tatts-Tabcorp deal--The Australian
May 28 Gubernija AB :
* Q1 loss from continuing operations 247,000 euros ($269,551)versus 275,000 euros year ago
* Q1 income from sales 1.8 million euros versus 2.4 million euros year ago
* Says losses incurred due to decreased sales in local market
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage: