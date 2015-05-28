BRIEF-QTS reports Q1 FFO per share $0.63
* FY 2017 FFO per share view $2.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 28 Norwegian Property ASA
* Bondholders voted in favor of the company's proposal for an early redemption of the bond issue with ISIN NO 001 0709371
* 350 million Norwegian crown ($44.93 million) bond issue will be repaid at 102.00 pct of par value plus accrued interest on June 5
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7898 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY 2017 FFO per share view $2.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth