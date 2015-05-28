May 28 Norwegian Property ASA

* Bondholders voted in favor of the company's proposal for an early redemption of the bond issue with ISIN NO 001 0709371

* 350 million Norwegian crown ($44.93 million) bond issue will be repaid at 102.00 pct of par value plus accrued interest on June 5

