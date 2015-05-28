BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Nokia Oyj :
* Says Nokia Networks, Siemens and Thales win 339 million euro contract for high-speed railways communications systems
* Says Administrador de Infraestructuras Ferroviarias (Adif), Spain's national railway operator, has awarded a 10-year contract from 2015-2024 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.