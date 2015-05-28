BRIEF-QTS reports Q1 FFO per share $0.63
* FY 2017 FFO per share view $2.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 28 Evraz Highveld Steel And Vanadium Ltd
* Update on business rescue, renewal of cautionary announcement and appointment of acting chief financial officer
* Holders of a majority of creditors' voting interests voted in favour of extension of publication of plan to 31 August 2015
* In circumstances, date of publication of plan is now 31 August 2015.
* Andrew Phillip Maralack, a non-executive director of board, as acting chief financial officer effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. reports first quarter ended March 31, 2017, financial and operating results strong internal and external growth