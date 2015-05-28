May 28 North Atlantic Drilling
* The firm, a subsidiary under Seadrill, says
"although the near term outlook remains challenging, the market
could rebalance the marketed supply, taking into account the
newbuild orderbook, if scrapping activities continue to
increase"
* Says continues to be constructive on its agreement with
Russia's Rosneft to pursue opportunities in the
Russian Arctic
* Says second quarter results are expected to show an
improvement from the first quarter primarily drivenby improved
operational performance, reduced stacking costs on the West
Navigator and progress on the cost savings program
* Q1 EBITDA $92.4 million
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)