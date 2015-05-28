UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
May 28 Sports Direct International Plc :
* Updates are in line with market expectations at underlying EBITDA of 380 mln stg but are ahead of underlying PBT and EPS
* This is primarily as a result of our continued and prudent depreciation policy and lower interest charges Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.