BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Connect Group Plc
* Appointment of Chris Ward as new managing director of Tuffnells Parcels Express, Connect Parcel Freight Division, with effect from 29 June 2015
* Lloyd Dunn, current MD of Tuffnells, will step down from his position on 1 September 2015 and continue to support Chris and business until formally leaving group on 31 December 2015
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.