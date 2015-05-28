May 28 Connect Group Plc

* Appointment of Chris Ward as new managing director of Tuffnells Parcels Express, Connect Parcel Freight Division, with effect from 29 June 2015

* Lloyd Dunn, current MD of Tuffnells, will step down from his position on 1 September 2015 and continue to support Chris and business until formally leaving group on 31 December 2015