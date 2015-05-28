May 28 D'ieteren SA :

* Says consolidated sales rose by 10.4 pct in the period ended on March 31

* Both activities (D'Ieteren Auto and Belron) realized higher sales and improved results during Q1 of 2015

* Total sales have benefited mostly from a favourable currency translation effect mainly due to a stronger U.S. dollar

* Maintains previously announced guidance for 2015: 2015 current consolidated result before tax, group's share, up in excess of 10 percent