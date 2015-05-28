UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
May 28 Stelios Kanakis SA :
* Q1 2015 turnover at 4.01 million euros ($4.37 million)versus 3.82 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Mar. 31, 2015 at 5.41 million euros versus 4.39 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 net profit at 0.33 million euros 0.27 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA at 0.50 million euros versus 0.44 million euros year ago
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.