UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
May 28 Musee Grevin SA :
* H1 net profit 0.8 million euros ($874,560) versus 1.2 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue 6.3 million euros versus 6.5 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1HNsjJX
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
CHICAGO, May 1 Monsanto Co has terminated an agreement to sell its Precision Planting LLC farm equipment business to machinery maker Deere & Co, the companies said on Monday, ending a legal fight with antitrust authorities over the deal.