BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Intralot Integrated Lottery Systems And Services SA :
* Q1 2015 net profit at 5.25 million euros ($5.74 million)versus 2.73 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Mar. 31, 2015 at 388.38 million euros versus 146.60 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 turnover at 499.35 million euros versus 445.70 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 EBITDA at 46.18 million euros versus 51.62 million euros year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1HNqfig
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9147 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.