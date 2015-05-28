BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Lagardere SCA :
* Lagardere Active buys 82 percent of Grupo Boomerang TV (Grupo BTV)
* 18 pct stake of Grupo BTV to be held by company founders
* Grupo BTV is a Spanish audiovisual production company Source text: bit.ly/1J7X1fU Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.