* Says board of directors of Okmetic Oyj has approved investments of 8.4 million euros ($9.18 million) in total at the Vantaa plant in Finland

* Says investments are targeted at the manufacture of 200 mm silicon wafers as well as production and capability of more advanced SOI wafers

* Says investments are scheduled for production use during 2016

