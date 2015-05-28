BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Okmetic Oyj :
* Says board of directors of Okmetic Oyj has approved investments of 8.4 million euros ($9.18 million) in total at the Vantaa plant in Finland
* Says investments are targeted at the manufacture of 200 mm silicon wafers as well as production and capability of more advanced SOI wafers
* Says investments are scheduled for production use during 2016
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.