May 28 Euronext:

* As of May 29, bonds with total nominal amount of 200 mln euros, issued by Fonciere des Murs, will be listed on Euronext Paris

* Issue price: 100 percent

* Interest rate: 2.218 percent

* Redemption date: May 29, 2023

* Coupon frequency: annually