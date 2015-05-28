May 28 Knowit Ab

* Knowit AB says inks framework agreement with Hansel

* Says can offer IT services to public authorities in Finland 2015-19.

* Says services in the categories covered by the agreement have been worth more than 20 mln euros per year.

* Says between 6 and 12 potential suppliers have been chosen within each of the three service categories Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)