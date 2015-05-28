BRIEF-IAC's HomeAdvisor to combine with Angie's List
* co's stockholders to have right to elect to receive either 1 share of class a common stock of ANGI Homeservices Inc or $8.50/share cash
May 28 Knowit Ab
* Knowit AB says inks framework agreement with Hansel
* Says can offer IT services to public authorities in Finland 2015-19.
* Says services in the categories covered by the agreement have been worth more than 20 mln euros per year.
* Says between 6 and 12 potential suppliers have been chosen within each of the three service categories Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
FRANKFURT, May 2 Grid operator Tennet and solar panel maker Sonnen GmbH have launched a pilot project that will tap home photovoltaic (PV) systems to help iron out imbalances on Germany's power network.