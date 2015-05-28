BRIEF-Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC)
May 28 Ministry of Industry and Trade:
* Russian automakers Avtovaz, Kamaz and GAZ Group intend to expand its presence in Egypt
* Kamaz, UAZ and GAZ are already negotiating establishing joint ventures with local companies in Egypt
* "We expect that this year the joint venture Avtovaz in Egypt will issue 2.5 thousand cars, and next year, after the completion of modernization of production facilities, not less than 3 thousand cars a year" - minister Denis Manturov said
* Kamaz is considering the organization of assembly production, GAZ group is considering assembling passenger buses in Egypt
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing