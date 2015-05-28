BRIEF-Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
May 28 BF Holding AG :
* BF Holding AG and Cross Industries AG have decided to merge Cross Industries as transferring company with BF Holding as acquiring company on 22 April 2015
* Change of company name to Cross Industries AG
* Michaela Friepess and Michael Hofer, will resign from executive board with effect from registration of merger with commercial register
* Supervisory board of BF Holding AG has decided to appoint Stefan Pierer, Friedrich Roithner, Alfred Hoertenhuber and Wolfgang Plasser as new members of executive board
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing