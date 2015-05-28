May 28 BF Holding AG :

* BF Holding AG and Cross Industries AG have decided to merge Cross Industries as transferring company with BF Holding as acquiring company on 22 April 2015

* Change of company name to Cross Industries AG

* Michaela Friepess and Michael Hofer, will resign from executive board with effect from registration of merger with commercial register

* Supervisory board of BF Holding AG has decided to appoint Stefan Pierer, Friedrich Roithner, Alfred Hoertenhuber and Wolfgang Plasser as new members of executive board

