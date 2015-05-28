BRIEF-Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
May 28 Kreka SA :
* Q1 turnover at 5.37 million euros ($5.85 million) versus 6.20 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss at 0.49 million euros versus net loss of 0.78 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA at 0.06 million euros versus 0.08 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 0.55 million euros versus 0.52 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1RquBjT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9185 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing