BRIEF-Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
May 28 Toyota Caetano Portugal SA :
* Q1 net profit of 949,415 euros ($1.04 million) versus 721,042 euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA of 4.6 million euros versus 4.1 million euros year ago (up 12.2 pct)
* Q1 turnover of 73.99 million euros versus 57.57 million euros year ago (up 28.5 pct)
* Sees increase in Q2 expenses, due to changes in the productive struture in its Ovar unit (Portugal), affecting negatively the results Source text: bit.ly/1LLFIB5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing