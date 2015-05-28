May 28 Toyota Caetano Portugal SA :

* Q1 net profit of 949,415 euros ($1.04 million) versus 721,042 euros year ago

* Q1 EBITDA of 4.6 million euros versus 4.1 million euros year ago (up 12.2 pct)

* Q1 turnover of 73.99 million euros versus 57.57 million euros year ago (up 28.5 pct)

* Sees increase in Q2 expenses, due to changes in the productive struture in its Ovar unit (Portugal), affecting negatively the results Source text: bit.ly/1LLFIB5

