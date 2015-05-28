BRIEF-Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
May 28 Compania Vinicola del Norte de Espana SA :
* To propose to exclude CVNE shares from trading on stock exchanges of Madrid and Bilbao
* To propose share repurchase for up to 17.2 pct share capital, that is 2.45 million shares
* Sets repurchase price at 16.99 euros ($18.54) per share
* Says owners of remaining 82.8 pct stake in the company agree to exclusion offer and proposed price
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing