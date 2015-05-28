BRIEF-Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
May 28 Sport Lisboa E Benfica Futebol SAD :
* 9-Month 2014/15 net profit of 13.97 million euros ($15.3 million) versus net profit 15.8 million euros year ago
* 9-Month operational results 32.1 million euros versus operational results of 30.5 million euros year ago
* 9-Month results of transactions relating to players 62.4 million euros versus 62.2 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1G3nDzz
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing