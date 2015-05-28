BRIEF-Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
May 28 Chatzikraniotis And Sons Mills SA
* Q1 turnover at 0.90 million euros ($984,780.00) versus 0.94 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss at 0.07 million euros versus EBITDA loss of 0.09 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss at 0.09 million euros versus net loss of 0.21 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 14,000 euros versus 16,000 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1PQpeNI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing