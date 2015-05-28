BRIEF-Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment
* Hill Path Holdings reports 7.7 pct stake in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc as of April 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2pBnOyC) Further company coverage:
May 28 Duros SA :
* Q1 turnover at 0.91 million euros ($995,631.00) versus 0.76 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss at 0.07 million euros versus EBITDA loss of 0.06 million euros year ago
* Q1 net loss at 0.32 million euros versus net loss of 0.24 million euros year ago
* Net cash on March 31, 2015 at 0.06 million euros versus 0.09 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1J9jmtk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9140 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MGM Growth Properties Llc - unit entered into a second amendment to credit agreement, dated as of April 25, 2016- SEC filing