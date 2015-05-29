May 29 Dottikon Es Holding AG :

* FY 2014/15 net income of 1.3 million Swiss francs ($1.38 million), with a net income margin of 1.4 pct (previous year: -2.9 pct)

* Sees in FY 2015/16 further increase in net sales and net income compared to previous year

* Will propose to this year's annual general meeting that no dividend be paid and that the entire retained earnings be carried forward to new account