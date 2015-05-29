BRIEF-Evolva signs two new distributor agreements in Europe for Veri-Te
Signs two new Distributor Agreements in Europe for Veri-te
May 29 Dottikon Es Holding AG :
FY 2014/15 net income of 1.3 million Swiss francs ($1.38 million), with a net income margin of 1.4 pct (previous year: -2.9 pct)
Sees in FY 2015/16 further increase in net sales and net income compared to previous year
Will propose to this year's annual general meeting that no dividend be paid and that the entire retained earnings be carried forward to new account
Q1 revenue 764 million euros ($834.14 million) versus 730 million euros year ago